Chicago shooting: Man shot through window of Auburn Gresham home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man inside a South Side home was struck by a bullet traveling from outside on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7900 block of South May Street at about 11:37 a.m., police said. A bullet shattered a window and struck a 39-year-old man in the neck.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

