Chicago shootings: 29 shot, 2 fatally, in holiday weekend violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 29 people have been shot, two fatally, in holiday weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was fatally shot during a downtown fight early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, police said. Two men, 38 and 24 years old, were involved in a physical altercation in the 400-block of South Wells Street, outside a popular venue. The 24-year-old took out a gun and shot the 38-year-old in the chest. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers placed the alleged shooter in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said.

The venue's owner said the suspect and victim were both security guards with an outside company, and a fight led to the shooting.

Monday evening CPD announced 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been charged with first degree murder for the Wells Street shooting.

Turnipseed is due in court Tuesday.

CPD Superintendent David Brown will also hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss crime across Chicago.

Brown has recently touted a decrease in crime numbers will talk about recent public safety efforts at 11:30 a.m. at CPD headquarters.

Around the same time, a teen boy was shot on the North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the South East Ravenswood neighborhood's 4300-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was outside when an unknown person shot him in the knee. The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a person was found shot to death in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300-block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Area detectives were investigating.

Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday. The teen was in the 7600-block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown person, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

A man was struck by a stray bullet Sunday morning in a Humboldt Park apartment on the West Side. The man, 40, was in his apartment about 10:10 a.m. in the 4200-block of West Kamerling Avenue when he was struck in the body by a stray bullet, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A teen boy was seriously hurt in a shooting early Monday morning on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 7800-block of South State Street at about 2:28 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk when a male offender approached him on foot and fired shots. The victim self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and was then transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, 34 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend gun violence.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.