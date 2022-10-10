Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was seriously hurt in a shooting early Monday morning on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 7800 block of South State Street at about 2:28 a.m., police said.

A 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk when a male offender approached him on foot and fired shots. The victim self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and was then transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.