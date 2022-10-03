Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend gun violence left 31 people shot, five fatally over the weekend, Chicago police said.

Several children were among the victims, including a three-year-old boy killed on Friday and a seven-year-old boy shot on his way to church.

Road rage shooting: $7K reward offered after 3-year-old boy shot, killed in West Lawn, police say

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will speak about the violence at a news conference at noon.

Police said the family of the seven-year-old boy was driving to church when they noticed a man breaking into one of their other cars that was parked.

They confronted the suspect, who police said pulled out a rifle and fired shots in the family's direction, striking the boy in the leg.

That suspect was caught by police and the child is expected to recover.

Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says

"We've seen children shot across this city in ridiculous numbers, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said. "When did we become a society where we stop caring about the children?"

The shooting came days after three-year-old Mateo Zastro was killed.

On Friday police said that shooting was sparked by road rage as the child sat in the back seat of his mother's car near Cicero Avenue and West 71st Street in the West Lawn neighborhood.

At least six minors have been shot in the past week, according to ABC7 data.

Meanwhile a prayer vigil will be held Monday for Mateo Zastro at 6 p.m. at 66th Street and Pulaski Road.

On Saturday, a teen was shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood's 800-block of East 87th Place at about 1:27 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old was walking when an unknown person approached them from behind and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and shoulder and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

Later that night, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200-block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the left shoulder and the man was hit in the right thigh, police said. The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to police. No arrests were reported.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday after an argument on the Near North Side. About 5:20 a.m., the man, 38, was found on a sidewalk in the 300-block of West Division Street where he had been shot multiple times in the body by someone he was arguing with, police said. He was taken to Northwestern, where he died, police said.

On Saturday, a person was found shot to death in a South Loop home. The male, whose age wasn't known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000-block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified. No arrests were made.

Hours before, a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side. The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Additional details were not available. No arrests were reported.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds later Saturday in the same block. He was found about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Hours later, a woman was shot during a fight Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. At about 10:45 p.m., the woman, 27, was fighting with someone in an alley in the 7100-block of South Champlain Avenue when a male suspect opened fire, striking her in the left side of the body, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

A man was also shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400-block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Last weekend, 38 people were shot, seven fatally, in weekend gun violence.

