Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot in Ravenswood area, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot on the North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South East Ravenswood neighborhood's 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was outside when an unknown person shot him in the knee.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say

The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

RELATED | Lansing shooting: Person shot, killed at south suburban Planet Fitness, police say