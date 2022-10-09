WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot in Ravenswood area, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot on the North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South East Ravenswood neighborhood's 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was outside when an unknown person shot him in the knee.

The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

