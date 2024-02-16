Chicago ShotSpotter technology will not be turned off Friday night as negotiations continue: sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago ShotSpotter technology will not be turned off Friday night as the city and company continue to negotiate, sources told ABC7.

The city's contract to use the gunshot detection program officially ends at midnight. ABC7 was told the two sides are still negotiating over a potential extension of the program and that the technology will remain on for now.

No further information has been released, and the city has not yet made an official comment on any extension.

The contract with the company that owns the technology, SoundThinking, ends Friday. Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to extend it for six months to provide police with time to adjust to doing their jobs without utilizing it.

"Moving away and transitioning out is what I've made my commitment towards, and that commitment is still in place," Mayor Johnson said.

While the mayor is committed to extending the contract, SoundThinking is apparently not.

SEE MORE: Chicago ShotSpotter use could end early after company rejects brief extension, aldermen say

Ending ShotSpotter was one of Mayor Johnson's campaign promises.

He said he would rather use the money to invest in prevention rather than tools that help officers just respond to crime.

SoundThinking released a statement Thursday night that said:

"ShotSpotter has been deployed in the City of Chicago for 7 years and has been aware of the pending contract expiration on February 16, 2024.



"Throughout much of 2023, SoundThinking attempted to engage the City of Chicago regarding an extension of the ShotSpotter service. As recently as December, 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was presented to the city for a 12-month extension.



"This same MOU was recently presented to the city. This resulted in preliminary discussions regarding a concept proposed by the city of an 8-9 month extension, enabling the city to complete a formalized RFP and evaluation for acoustic gunshot detection.



"Contrary to those discussions and without consultation with SoundThinking, on February 12, 2024, Mayor Johnson announced a decommission plan, involving an extension of ShotSpotter through September 22,2024, one month after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



"We believe the shared goal of an extension period must provide the best possible data and analysis to the residents of the City of Chicago through greater transparency and reporting standards. The way this is secured is through a minimum 12-month extension and modifications to the city's current data and reporting protocols.



"SoundThinking stands ready to continue its partnership with the City of Chicago to help address the tragic plague of gun violence."

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood