ShotSpotter rejecting city's decision to briefly extend Chicago police tech before canceling: ald.

ShotSpotter representatives have rejected Chicago's decision to briefly extend the CPD tech before canceling it later this year, aldermen said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The controversial ShotSpotter technology used by Chicago police may get turned off as early as the end of the week.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced that he wanted to use the gun detection technology until the end of summer.

On Wednesday, multiple City Council members said they have spoken with representatives from ShotSpotter who have told them the company is rejecting the city's offer to extend the contract for another six months.

If that decision holds, ShotSpotter technology will be ineffective across the city as of 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

Johnson made the decision to terminate the contract with ShotSpotter.

Chicago police have used ShotSpotter technology for the last six years to respond to calls of gunfire going off.

Proponents of the technology said this allows officers to respond much faster than waiting for calls through the traditional 911 system.

The city of Chicago has paid nearly $50 million over the last six years for the use of the technology.

And activists have long been critical, saying it leads to over policing and doesn't lead to arrests or convictions.

One alderman is hopeful that representatives with the city and the company can come to some sort of last-minute agreement.

On Tuesday, Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa supported the decision to end the use of the program.

The company behind ShotSpotter released a statement, saying:

"During our seven-year partnership, ShotSpotter has offered the City of Chicago a better way to quickly respond to criminal gunfire incidents to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. I want to reemphasize the importance of this technology and the positive impact it continues to make for the residents of Chicago. The most important measure of ShotSpotter's value is in lives saved. In the time that it has been deployed in Chicago, ShotSpotter has led police to locate hundreds of gunshot wound victims where there was no corresponding call to 911. Those are victims who most likely would not have received aid-if not for ShotSpotter.



"We are proud of the overwhelming support (82%1) across the City of Chicago for gunshot detection that helps victims receive aid more quickly. Further, we will never waiver in our commitment to the innovations that help save lives. We are extremely proud of the work we do and are grateful to serve the citizens and families of Chicago by helping to address the tragic plague of gun violence."

The mayor's office has not responded to calls for comment.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

