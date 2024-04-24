Chicago Sky introduce WNBA draft picks Angel Reese, Brynna Maxwell

The Chicago Sky introduced WNBA draft picks Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell at a Wednesday press conference. Kamilla Cardoso is also a new player.

The Chicago Sky introduced WNBA draft picks Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell at a Wednesday press conference. Kamilla Cardoso is also a new player.

The Chicago Sky introduced WNBA draft picks Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell at a Wednesday press conference. Kamilla Cardoso is also a new player.

The Chicago Sky introduced WNBA draft picks Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell at a Wednesday press conference. Kamilla Cardoso is also a new player.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of the newest members of the Chicago Sky were in town Wednesday for the first time since they were drafted, visiting the city they will soon call home.

Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell spoke at a Chicago Sky press conference.

Reese is still getting her bearings after arriving in Chicago on Tuesday.

"It's been crazy, and I haven't been able to take a deep breath about it, but I'm ready," Reese said.

She's ready to make her mark as one of the young stars to enter the WNBA.

Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are coming to the Chicago Sky with NCAA championships under their belts. The former competitors are excited to play together.

"Being able to have an amazing shot blocker and a girl who can finish a basket... we're going to be fighting over rebounds, I know that, but I love that though," Reese said.

Reese is already embracing her new hometown. She was once known as the "Bayou Barbie" from her days playing on LSU's women's basketball team.

She recently announced her new nickname, "Chi Barbie," on social media. Chicago returned the love, selling out her number 5 team jersey.

RELATED | Chicago Sky excitement, draft pick salaries renew conversations about WNBA revenue, pay disparity

Brynna Maxwell is also new to the Sky team.

"I think what sets me apart is the way I can get my shot off, in any way off the dribble, off the catch," Maxwell said.

The players are excited to be coached by Teresa Weatherspoon, a veteran of the WNBA.

"They have the energy, they have the effort, they have the gift," Weatherspoon said. "Now it's up to us to pour into them for them to be ready at this level."

Reese said she looks to legends for inspiration. She said she studied the play of Candace Parker, and she is also getting advice from fellow LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal, who said he advises her to lean into being marketable.

SEE ALSO | Caitlin Clark set to sign new Nike deal valued at $28 million over 8 years, reports say

The Chicago Sky's season kicks off in three weeks.