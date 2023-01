Chicago Skyway toll prices to increase in 2023

Starting Sunday, it will now cost $6.60 each way, for vehicles with two axles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another price hike is coming to the Chicago Skyway in the new year.

Right now, it's $5.90 each way.

Prices climb to nearly $6 each way for trucks with seven axles, during peak travel times.

