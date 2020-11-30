Business

Small Business Update: Checking in after holiday shopping weekend

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday shopping is in full swing and with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday behind us, some small businesses saw a bump in sales over the weekend.

But was it enough to offset the lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic?

"There's still a good portion of people who just don't feel comfortable coming in yet and we are negatively impacted by that," said Richard Price, owner of the Alamo Shoes in Andersonville.

Their shelves are stocked - but the store is nearly empty because the small business just isn't getting the foot traffic it once did before the pandemic.

But over the Black Friday weekend, things changed - for just a bit.

"Since we reopened in June, this past Friday and Saturday were the busiest days we've seen since June, so that is positive," Price said.

But it's still down in comparison to last year's sales.

"Year over year, if we compared 2020 to 2019, I'm down about 40%," Price said. "In those three days around Black Friday, we're seeing around a 20% decrease in business."

It's a reality many local businesses in the area are facing. But some, like Bryn Mawr Jewelry, have a different story to tell.

"Without a doubt, we would not be where we are today without small business. Every sale puts food on our tables, that's a fact," Owner Scott Freeman said.

Freeman opened the store's new location three weeks before the lockdown in March - but when he reopened a couple of months later, he was pleasantly surprised.

The same goes for this past weekend.

"Every day, I swear to God I have to pinch myself. Everyone's been so supportive," Freeman said. "People want to do something nice for themselves or nice for somebody else. I guess buy something that means a lot and will last the test of time."

Though the coming weeks will be different for every small business - the message they're sending is clear, they'll need the communities' help to survive.

"So many small businesses are closing and now more than ever small business really needs the support," Freeman added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoandersonvilleholiday shoppingsmall businesscyber mondayblack fridaysmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Why you shouldn't expect a second stimulus check this year
Toys for Tots donation drive continues amid pandemic
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Illinois losing battle to save veterans at state care facilities
Pillar of Chicago's Pakistani community dies of COVID-19
Show More
Lipinski adviser killed in Florida crash on Thanksgiving
Chicago Weather: Breezy, cold Tuesday
Will Illinois teachers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine?
Beloved youth soccer coach, referee dies from COVID-19 at age 82
Trump's coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns
More TOP STORIES News