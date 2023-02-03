Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city

What would you name a Chicago snowplow?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The seven names with the most votes are:

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Initially, the city planned to have six winners, but opted for a seventh due to a near-tie for sixth place.

"We couldn't be happier with the high level of resident engagement we received for our first snowplow naming contest," said Mayor Lightfoot. "What's more, the love of Chicago really shined through with numerous and creative Chicago-related names that were submitted and the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists."

The city says the contest generated nearly 17,000 responses.

After the new snow plow signage is installed, the residents who first submitted the winning names will get a chance to take a picture with the named snow plow along with some city swag.