Chicago Special Olympic athletes enjoy meal with Santa, Frosty and the Grinch

A special celebration was held in Mt. Greenwood Sunday, that focused around Chicago's Special Olympic athletes.

Santa and Frosty joined more than 100 people at the Franconella Restaurant, even getting the Grinch in on some of this Christmas joy.

"It's just a special day to show our Special Olympic athletes and their families that we care," said Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward.

Ald. O'Shea has worked with Special Olympics for years now, and Sunday's annual event brought together the athletes in an environment they're familiar with.

"It's delightful because often times people with children or adults with disabilities aren't comfortable going into a restaurant," said Mary, the sister of Special Olympic athlete.

The athletes enjoyed some Christmas carols while also taking in some delicious food.

"It's great! I saw Santa," said Robert, a Special Olympic athlete.

The celebration is just another highlight for a program that's brought so many people together.

"It's a great group of people we would have never known if we did not have Dan," said Patty Fahey, the mother of a Special Olympic athlete. "He feels comfortable we feel comfortable it's just a great, great environment."