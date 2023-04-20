WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Man stabbed inside Loop business

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:59PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed inside a business in the Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 53-year-old man told police he was inside a business in the 400-block of South Clark Street at about 5:20 a.m. when a group of four people entered and demanded money.

Police said one of the suspects took out a sharp object and stabbed the man several times.

The man suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The suspects took money and merchandise before fleeing eastbound on foot, police said.

NO one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

