Woman stabbed in chest on Michigan Ave near Grant Park; police say man in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a stabbing near Grant Park Saturday night, according to Chicago Police.

At about 7:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was outside in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop when she was approached by a 44-year-old man, police said.

They began to argue when the male offender produced a sharp object and stabbed her in the chest, said police.

SEE ALSO: At least 10 people shot, 2 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police say

The man took off on foot but was located by officers and placed in custody, according to police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Area Three Detectives are investigating and charges are pending.