At least 8 people shot, 1 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been at least eight people shot, including one fatal shooting, in the city since 6 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

In the most recent fatal shooting, a man was shot to death in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The male victim was standing in the 2900-block of West Lexington Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody for the homicide, and area detectives continue to investigate.

Two people were struck by gunfire on the city's South Side Friday evening, police said.

The male victims, 28 and 40, were in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when they were shot, police said. The 28-year-old victim had a graze wound to his knee and took himself to a hospital in good condition. The 40-year-old victim was shot in the back and was taken to a hospital initially reported in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

