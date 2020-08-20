4 homeless men stabbed in neck, 1 fatally, while sleeping in separate attacks, police say

One man has died and three others are injured after being stabbed with a knife in separate incidences by an unknown offender, police say.
In all four cases, the offender approached homeless men while they were sleeping and stabbed them in the neck, according to police. They say the suspect uses his left hand in the attacks.
The attacks occurred at:
No other information has been released about the victims.
Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to people loitering in the area. They also say to never go after a suspect and try to walk in pairs when you can.
If you have information about the incidents, you are asked to call Area Three Detectives or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtips.com.