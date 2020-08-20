4 homeless men stabbed in neck, 1 fatally, while sleeping in separate attacks, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents and CTA passengers after a series of recent stabbings.

One man has died and three others are injured after being stabbed with a knife in separate incidences by an unknown offender, police say.

In all four cases, the offender approached homeless men while they were sleeping and stabbed them in the neck, according to police. They say the suspect uses his left hand in the attacks.

The attacks occurred at:
  • 1125 S. Michigan Ave., on July 7/9 at 9:00 a.m. near Museum Campus(Homicide)

  • 220 W. 63rd St (Redline), on July 15 at 1:51 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood (Aggravated Battery)

  • 1135 S. Michigan Ave., on July 24 at 3:51 a.m. near Museum Campus (Aggravated Battery)


  • 14 W. 95th St., on August 18 at 3:26 a.m. in West Chesterfield neighborhood (Aggravated Battery)


    • No other information has been released about the victims.

    Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to people loitering in the area. They also say to never go after a suspect and try to walk in pairs when you can.

    If you have information about the incidents, you are asked to call Area Three Detectives or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtips.com.
