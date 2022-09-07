Chicago police: 1 fatally stabbed in Loop

Chicago police said a man died after being stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 100-block of West Van Buren Street at about 10:54 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No bond for suspect in River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident is the second deadly stabbing downtown in two weeks.

Just two weeks ago, on August 23, Jeremy Walker was stabbed in the neck during a road rage attack downtown.

Walker managed to drive and get help and later died at the hospital. A man has been charged in the case.