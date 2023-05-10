WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Man critically injured in Loop stabbing; 1 in custody

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 10:22AM
Chicago police said a suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing of a man in the loop Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing in the Loop Tuesday night and a person is in custody, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:23 p.m. in the 300-block of South State Street, police said.

The victim told police that he was attacked by someone carrying a sharp object and had multiple stab wounds to the torso, police said.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect, and police were able to find him and take him into custody.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

