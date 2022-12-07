Chicago police: Boy found safe after car stolen in South Loop

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 5:43PM
Chicago police said a boy was found safe after an SUV was stolen with child inside on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boy was found safe after an SUV was stolen with child inside in the South Loop Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a woman stepped out of her vehicle at 19th Street and Michigan Avenue when someone jumped in and drove away.

The SUV was found abandoned with the child inside a short time later at Cullerton Street Michigan Avenue, police said. The boy was not harmed.

Further details were not immediately available.

