Chicago police: Boy found safe after car stolen in South Loop

Chicago police said a boy was found safe after an SUV was stolen with child inside on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boy was found safe after an SUV was stolen with child inside in the South Loop Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a woman stepped out of her vehicle at 19th Street and Michigan Avenue when someone jumped in and drove away.

The SUV was found abandoned with the child inside a short time later at Cullerton Street Michigan Avenue, police said. The boy was not harmed.

Further details were not immediately available.

