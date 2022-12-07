Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license shot with own gun on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in a home in the 9400-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at about 3:18 a.m., police said.

The 22-year-old woman was inside a home when a female suspects entered and got into a verbal dispute with the victim, who is a licensed concealed carry holder, police said.

The victim had her gun taken from her and was shot in the chest by the suspect and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled the seen with the victim's gun and is not in custody, police said. Area Two detective are investigating.