Irving Park shooting: Shots fired at person trying to steal catalytic converter, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at a suspect trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

A male victim told police that at about 2:50 a.m. in the 2800-block of West Grace Street in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, he saw several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

One of the male suspects pointed a gun at the victim after noticing him, CPD said.

The victim drew his firearm, and shot at the suspect, police said.

The suspects entered multiple vehicles and drove away, according to CPD.

The victim was not hurt, and was taken to a local hospital for chest pain.

There was a heavy police presence in the area about 4:30 a.m., and some streets have been shut down, as police search for evidence.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

