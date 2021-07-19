Community & Events

'Sundays on State' summer block party draws locals, tourists to revived Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekend's nice weather brought out the crowd for the Sunday on State.

State Street was buzzing Sunday with hundreds enjoying a block party in the Loop between Lake Stree and Madison Street.

"It's super fun[and] super nice, nice to see all the culture out in the streets," said Chissay Espana.

WATCH: Mark Rivera shows off juggling skills
Working in a busy newsroom, Mark Rivera juggles a lot, but this morning during a live interview, he demonstrated that he can actually juggle.



Dozens of vendors offered food, art and entertainment to locals and visitors, like Espana who made her first trip to Chicago from Los Angeles.

"It's nice to see something different but even better, it's nice to see people out with their families after a whole year of being stuck indoors," Espana said.

That's the whole point of the celebration, put on by the Chicago Loop Alliance, is to hopefully bring people back to a business-centric district that has felt like a ghost town throughout the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Things to do in Chicago: Festivals, events happening around city

The area shops and restaurants took a hit without the traditional work-day surge.

Even with dreary weather last week, organizers said they came close to the goal of 25% more people on State Street last Sunday compared to the same day in 2019.

As for this week, the Chicago Loop Alliance expects to dance right up to that goal.

Ahmer Sultan and Demy Shahata are among those enjoying the party after moving to Chicago in the middle of the pandemic.

CircEsteem, a Chicago youth circus, among dozens of Sundays on State Street performers.



"Ever since everything's been opening, it's beginning to look a little more like Chicago that I see in pictures and videos," Shahata said.

With people coming from throughout the city, they're getting a taste of more than just the Loop.

"Whenever I'm coming here before, we would think they're all tourists shopping, but now I'm seeing people who seem like this is their home," Sultan added. "Everyone's laughing and having a good time and being open."

Sundays on State runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 25 and Aug. 8, 22 and 29.

State Street, that great street, will look a lot different come Sunday.



For more information on the festivities, visit loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.
