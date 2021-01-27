CPS students to work remotely Wednesday as CTU moves closer to possible strike

The CTU said its members want to be vaccinated and feel safe before returning to in-person learning.
With CPS and the teachers union failing to reach a deal on the return to in-person learning, K-8 teachers will not report to classrooms Wednesday as the district had hoped.
RELATED: In-person learning during COVID pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say
Instead, all students will remain remote, including pre-K and cluster students.
"Education absolutely is the great equalizer and we see the data too many of our kids are falling woefully behind," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Mayor Lightfoot said the city and school district will remain at the bargaining table. She also said they have not changed their plans for in-person learning to resume for kindergarten through 8th grade students on Monday, Feb. 1.
Both sides have agreed to mediation and the teachers union says a strike is an absolute last resort. Still, safety remains the top issue.
"Reopening is not the argument. The discussion the debate is safety. That's it," CTU vice president Stacy Davis Gates. "When we implement a safe agreement phase in vaccines, a health metric, accommodations that meet the needs of medically vulnerable households. Those things are important."
CPS maintains it's gone above and beyond to address union needs.
"We believe that our latest proposal to the union can serve as a foundation to a deal," said Jackson. "Frankly, there is no good reason why we shouldn't have an agreement at this time right now."
One CPS parent and doctor concerned this back and forth has put students in the middle.
Dr. Anna Volerman, a CPS parent and a doctor, said she's concerned this back and forth has put students in the middle.
"We understand the potential exposures, we understand the effects of COVID, and at the same time we understand the effects of being at home and being at school for children and for teachers and for staff," she said.
Is it safe for schools to reopen for in-person learning?
Special Education classroom assistants (SECA), among the first to return to the classroom, also added their voice to the issue.
"We would like the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to school," said SECA Anthony Gonzalez. "And children above the age of 16. 16 and above, they should be vaccinated before returning to school."
Fewer than 20% of CPS students have chosen to return to in-person learning so far. Tuesday, a group of CPS parents who are also healthcare workers released an op ed in support of a return to the classroom, stating it's not necessary to wait for vaccines to come.
"If school reopening is approached collaboratively, with all stakeholders--including parents--at the table, schools can be opened safely. As a city, we must prioritize our youth and invest in their future. During this challenging time, getting children back in the classroom is the number one way to show this commitment," the op-ed said in part.
CPS and the mayor said no matter what, the plan is for kindergarten thru 8th grade students to return Monday, Feb. 1.
The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education resumed in-person learning earlier this month and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished.
Some teachers are also concerned about the prioritization of vaccination.
"Evanston and Skokie have already vaccinated their educators. The L.A. superintendent said the entire school staff must be vaccinated before returning to school," said CPS teacher Linda Perales. "Why can't CPS and Lori Lightfoot do the same? Their reopening plan should match their vaccination plan."
Reporters asking about the delay in plans to vaccinate teachers did acknowledge that districts in Skokie and Evanston are vastly smaller than the Chicago Public Schools district, which is the third largest district in the nation. Jackson said in the Tuesday evening press conference that when the district receives their vaccine doses from the federal government, it will prioritize teachers in schools located in areas with higher community spread.
CPS teachers are all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.