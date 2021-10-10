Arts & Entertainment

4th annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival features performances from Puerto Rico

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance puts on festival
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Latino theater community is putting on live productions throughout October.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the citywide annual DESTINOS: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival is back for its fourth outing and is ready to showcase the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America.

The Chicago International Latino Theater Festival runs through Oct. 24, featuring performances from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and more.

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, or CLATA, puts on the festival and is a transformative cultural engine helping drive the local Latino theater community to a more prominent level, according to its website.
