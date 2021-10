Chicago International Latino Theater Festival returns with 'Dark Night Series'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mercury Chicago Theater is reopening with a "Dark Night Series" this fall at the Venus Cabaret Theater.The schedule will include open mic nights, karaoke, comedy, bands, variety, celebrity guests, and cabaret, and so much more. Tickets to Venus Cabaret Theater produced shows are $15 with a two-drink minimum.November 5, 2021 to January 9, 2022This feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and Oscar winner, Alan Menken (), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.is reason to rejoice!January 27, 2022 to March 13, 2022A celebration of the most powerful women of soul to ever grace the stage. You'll jump to your feet as we honor incredible women including Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, Janis Joplin, and of course, you'll get a little of Gladys, Dionne and Patti. Featuring powerhouse voices singing memorable music including "I Say a Little Prayer" "I Will Survive" and "Respect." This concert recognizes the struggles and triumphs these women went through to reach the pinnacle of their success. This is a once-in-a-lifetime musical masterpiece that you will want to experience over and over again!June 10, 2022 to August 7, 2022Based on the smash-hit movie,is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who takes their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "Boogie Wonderland," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife" this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of fabulous!August 26, 2022 to October 30, 2022Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game,is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure it out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!