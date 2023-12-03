Toys for Tots motorcycle parade returns to Chicago near Dan Ryan Woods

The annual Chicagoland Toys for Tots motorcycle parade will kick off near the Dan Ryan Woods Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the rainy conditions, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to take part in an annual Toys for Tots ride.

A few riders pulled up early Sunday morning near the Dan Ryan Woods to get their spot in line for the "Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade."

The ride will happen at the Chicago Forest Preserve on the South Side.

The event happens every year on the first Sunday in December. Each year, thousands of motorcycle riders come to Chicago from across the country ride together and donate toys for children in need.

Each rider must bring at least one new, unwrapped toy to donate.

The route will have the riders head northbound on Western Avenue.

Parade waves will begin departing at 9:30 a.m. The bikes will parade until 4 p.m.

City leaders will also visit to support the cause.