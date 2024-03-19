Job: Traffic anchor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC-Owned Television station in Chicago, IL has an opening for a traffic/breaking news anchor who will join the ABC 7 morning news team.

The ideal candidate will be a smart, dedicated, dynamic journalist familiar with the Chicago area who possesses superior presentation skills, the ability to multi-task and who thrives in a fast-paced, deadline environment. They should also be a team player and inclusive storyteller.

Responsibilities

- Gather and report the latest traffic and transit information during the station's M-F morning newscasts

- Prepare traffic graphics for presentation

- Own transportation beat, developing sources and enterprising transportation stories

- May present breaking news during morning daypart on linear and digital newscasts

- Report on other topics as determined by news management

- Connect with the community through various public appearances approved by station management

Basic Qualifications:

- Knowledge of Chicago-area roadways, transit lines and traffic patterns

- Superior on-camera presentation skills

- At least 5 years' experience anchoring/reporting in top 50 market

- Excellent writing and interviewing skills, solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills

- Ability to organize developing information for presentation

- Ability to use social media for promotion and news gathering

Preferred Qualifications:

- Knowledge of Total Traffic graphics system

- Knowledge of and ability to shoot and edit video

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree required; journalism degree preferred

Additional Information:

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL.

To apply, please log onto: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10083477 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/traffic-breaking-news-anchor-wls-tv/391/62773407952

