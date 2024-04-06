Job: Daily Hire Newswriter/Producer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is looking to hire a Newswriter/Producer to join our team. Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact in a collaborative and innovative newsroom? Candidates must have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft thoughtful, visually compelling stories that meet the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. ABC 7 is focused on owning big story coverage and serving a diverse audience in the third largest market in the country, and we are looking for people to help us make that happen every day.

Responsibilities:

Write and produce for newscasts as assigned

Edit video, build graphics and booth newscasts

Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years' experience

Must be a self-starter, have great news judgment, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure

Excellent writer

Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers

Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news

Must be willing to work overnights and weekends

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, and Ross XPression

Newscast production experience

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

To apply, please log onto: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10085827 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-daily-hire-newswriter-producer/391/63563523696

About Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television's creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2023, Disney Entertainment Television's programming excellence earned 163 Emmy nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children's & family categories.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.