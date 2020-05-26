1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was wounded in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton Tuesday morning.
At about 3:18 a.m., police said a person told them they had been shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Police closed the eastbound lanes at 130th Street as they canvass the area for shell casing before reopening shortly before 7 a.m.
Police said the driver suffered a graze wound to his leg and drove to 147th Street and Cottage Grove and called police. He refused medical treatment, police said.
