Cold weather and slick roads have led to numerous crashes and traffic backups on Chicago area expressways Wednesday morning.

Chicago traffic: Icy conditions lead to several crashes on area expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Numerous spinouts and crashes have been reported on Chicago area expressways with icy conditions on roads Wednesday morning

Crashes closed the inbound Edens Expressway between Old Orchard and Golf Road.

On the inbound Kennedy Expressway near Montrose Avenue, a car slid off and knocked down several crash barrels.

A crash involving three semi-trucks on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway has closed lanes near 103rd Street.

Several crashes were also reported on the westbound-to-northbound ramp at the I-80/94 interchange.