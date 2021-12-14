Chicago travel update: 2 states added; advisory stands at 42 states and D.C.

CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health added two states to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday.The city's COVID-19 quarantine advisory now includes 42 states and Washington D.C. after California and Mississippi were added back to the list.States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.As of Tuesday, every state or territory is on the list except Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 31.3, up points from last week's rate of 21.7. Illinois' daily case rate currently is 39.2 (23.7 last week, 19.7). Chicago's daily case rate is 23.2."This week's data is not surprising to anyone who has been tracking it day-to-day, as we have at CDPH," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "The highest COVID rates are currently in the Midwest and New England, but this week two warm weather states - California and Mississippi - are back on the advisory. Don't assume you'll be fine if you travel someplace warmer than the Midwest. The only way to ensure you're protected as well as you can be, is to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when you're around other people in public."-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.