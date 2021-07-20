coronavirus chicago

Chicago travel advisory adds 3 more states, US Virgin Islands amid COVID case surge

Delta variant drives nationwide surge in COVID cases
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three more states have been added to Chicago's travel advisory as COVID cases, driven by the delta variant, surge nationwide.

Florida, Louisiana and Nevada have all been added to the advisory because they surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents. The U.S. Virgin Islands have also been added to the list. Missouri and Arkansas, which were added back onto the travel advisory a week ago, remain on the list.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Unvaccinated people traveling from these states or territories are advised, but not required, to get a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.



Additionally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID case rates have been steadily increasing in other areas of the country.

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday delta variant cases comprise about 44% of new COVID infections in Chicago, including breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, and they expect delta variant cases to be the majority of new infections by August.

Health officials also reminded the public that masks are required on all forms of public transpiration.

Before last week, no states had been in the Orange Tier since May 18, 2021. Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier.
