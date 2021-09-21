coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory updated with California, Puerto Rico removed from list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Arwady updates Chicago travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday California and Puerto Rico have been removed from the COVID-19 travel advisory while adding Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

The full list of states and territories on the advisory is: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 38.3, down slightly from 39 a week ago.

Chicago updated its guidance for unvaccinated travelers going to high-risk areas. Officials recommend getting tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning.
Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested, it is recommended that unvaccinated travelers self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

The video in this story is from a previous report"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagocaliforniaair travelcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Lightfoot 'disappointed' with CPS COVID-19 testing rollout
Chicago cites 5 businesses for mask mandate violations
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
CPS COVID testing plan criticized after only 2.5% of students opt in
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot 'disappointed' with CPS COVID-19 testing rollout
Illinois unemployment notices from IDES cause confusion, concern
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
Palatine junior high among 18 IL National Blue Ribbon Schools
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
LGBTQ+ vets discharged dishonorably now eligible for benefits
IL reports 3,002 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Man hurt in River North stabbing: CPD
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
2 charged after woman who undergoes butt-lift procedure dies
Chicago Weather: Breezy, cool Tuesday with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News