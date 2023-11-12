Chicago United Bridge Awards Celebration to honor corporate diversity, equity and inclusion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago United will hold its annual Bridge Awards Celebration, recognizing excellence in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion, Thursday, November 16, 2023. Themed "Elevating Equity," the Bridge Awards convenes Chicago's most influential business executives, small and mid-sized business owners, emerging leaders, and civic leaders to honor exemplary diversity within corporate governance and foster multiracial leadership across the talent pipeline of Corporate America. BMO is the Presenting Sponsor of Chicago United's 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration.

This year, Chicago United proudly presents the 2023 Chicago Bridge Award to ComEd, An Exelon Company, led by Gil Quiniones, Chief Executive Officer. Established in 2004, the Chicago Bridge Award honors a company that has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across its organization. ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to more than four million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population.

"For more than three decades, ComEd has partnered with Chicago United in supporting our vision to create a Chicago region that is the most inclusive business ecosystem in the nation," said Tiffany Hamel Johnson, President and CEO of Chicago United. "Recognizing its hard work and initiatives around DE &I, it is notable ComEd has been named recipient of the 2023 Chicago Bridge Award."

In addition to the Chicago Bridge Award, Chicago United will present the CU Impact Award, introduced in 2022, to Cabrera Capital Markets. This award honors a small or mid-sized minority-owned business working towards inclusion and economic parity within their company and community. Cabrera Capital Markets, led by Founder and CEO Martin Cabrera, Jr., is a financial services firm that provides investment banking and full-service institutional brokerage services worldwide to a substantial and diversified client base.

"Cabrera's outstanding history and unwavering dedication, reflective of Chicago United's mission, is well-deserved of the CU Impact Award," Hamel Johnson said. "The Firm has consistently served as a partner and a supporter of Chicago United, and its footprint within Chicago's communities, across the country and around the globe reflects its exemplary dedication to inclusion."

During the celebration, Chicago United will recognize two major milestones: its 55th Anniversary and the 20th year honoring the talented individuals named as Business Leaders of Color. Biennially since 2003, Chicago United has identified 470 board-ready leaders of color ready for corporate board service. During the 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration, 45 diverse leaders of color will be presented, bringing the total identified by Chicago United to 515 since 2003.

The 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration will be held from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. Sponsorship opportunities are available; for details, contact Gail Arrigo, Executive Vice President, at garrigo@chicago-united.org or 312-977-3066.