Chicago United's Bridge Awards Celebration Honors 2023 Business Leaders of Color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago United will hold its annual Bridge Awards Celebration, recognizing excellence in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion, on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Themed "Elevating Equity," the Bridge Awards brings together Chicago's most influential business executives, small and mid-sized business owners, emerging leaders, and civic leaders to honor exemplary diversity within corporate governance and foster multiracial leadership across the talent pipeline of Corporate America. BMO is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration.

Established in 2004, the Chicago Bridge Award represents an integral part of Chicago United's advocacy work to advance multiracial leadership in corporate governance, executive level management and in minority business partnerships. This year, Chicago United will recognize two major milestones: its 55th Anniversary and the 20th year honoring the talented individuals named as 2023 Business Leaders of Color, who will be presented during the event.

In addition to presenting the Chicago Bridge Award, which honors a company that has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across their organization, Chicago United will present the CU Impact Award, introduced in 2022, which honors a small or mid-sized minority-owned business working towards inclusion and economic parity within their company and community.

The 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration will be held from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. Sponsorships opportunities are available; for details, contact Gail Arrigo, Executive Vice President, at garrigo@chicago-united.org or 312.977.3066.