Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row

A popular Chicago videographer was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while driving in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood.The victim was identified by relatives as 30-year-old Zachary Stoner.He was driving a Jeep in the 700-block of South Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside opened fire, police said. Two bullet holes shattered the Jeep's windshield.Stoner was shot in the head."I went to the window immediately with my cellphone because I could hear people screaming and I thought, 'Oh God, what happened?'" said Reyna, a witness who called 911.Witnesses said they saw several people pile into a car and speed away from the scene after shots were fired. A neighbor captured cellphone video of that moment.Stoner crashed into a light pole. He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Stoner lived in south suburban Harvey. His neighbor, Kenjuana Motes, said he was very well-known in the community and always took time to talk to kids in the neighborhood."He was always a good person. To hear that something like that happened is heartbreaking," Motes said. "A lot of the kids that's on this block, even my kids, they look up to him."Willie Jones, Stoner's uncle, told ABC7 Eyewitness News over the phone that the family doesn't know who would have targeted him. He also said his nephew was a very passionate person."He felt that everybody should have a voice, so he tried to be the voice for everybody who didn't have a voice," Jones said. "It is going to be a tremendous loss not just for our family but for Chicago as a whole."Stoner had a YouTube page called "zacktv1" that had more than 174,000 subscribers and more than 1,700 videos. His uncle said he covered gangs, crime and rap artists in Chicago and tried to tell stories that no one else would."I'm hoping that they get through this and find out whatever happened and find out who did it," Motes said.Area Central detectives are investigating. They did not provide a suspect description. No one is in custody.