Chicago police to open emergency assistance center to support victims of violent crimes | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Department will open an Emergency Assistance Center for victims of violent crimes on the South Side on Wednesday.

The center will be to support people affected by recent violent crimes.

Police said that includes those impacted by the Back of the Yards mass shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured 10 others.

The Emergency Assistance Center will open on Wednesday from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Daley Academy.

Police will provide more information during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.