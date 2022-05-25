crime prevention

65 groups sign open letter calling for Mayor Lightfoot to address root causes of Chicago violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

65 groups call on Lightfoot to address root causes of Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coalition of more than 65 community, faith, legal and policy organizations from across Chicago signed an open letter Monday calling for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to address gun violence by focusing on its root causes.

"Our mayor needs to engage in what is causing violence throughout our neighborhoods instead of relying on the same old law enforcement techniques and strategies," said Saaleha Johnson, with South Siders Organized for Unity and Liberation.

The call for change follows a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at the "Bean" in Millennium Park by another teen and a mass shooting in the city's Near North business district that left two people dead.

Chicagoan Avalon Betts-Gaston knows all too well the true cost of gun violence. Although her uncle's murder happened years ago, she's still triggered by the gun violence that grips the city.

"I am always worried about my children," Betts-Gaston said.

She joined several other groups calling on city leaders to address the surge in gun violence not with just policing, but by investing resources in struggling neighborhoods.

"The city has done a good job in making an initial investment," said Rev. Christophe Ringer, with A Just Harvest. "What they really need is at least triple that."

These advocates say if more resources were earmarked for affordable housing, mental health, job training and food insecurity, efforts at gun control may be more successful because kids would be able to make better choices.

"So if you want youth to be involved in positive activities, you have to provide that," 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez said.

The coalition says they are hoping for a safe and healthy Memorial Day weekend as they plan to continue to advocate to have more resources go to Chicago's neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplori lightfootchicago violencecrime preventionchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME PREVENTION
City hosts youth summit to address violence
Newsviews: Working to Reduce Violence & How Young People Are Leading the Way to Social Change
Community group hosts youth panel on Chicago violence
Chicago comedians lend voices to stop city's violence
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 20, mostly children, in TX school shooting
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 18 kids, teacher killed
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Gary teen killed in shooting identified by family
Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop on South Side
Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting
Chicago expected to move to 'high' COVID level by Friday, Arwady says
Show More
1 killed in 10-vehicle crash on I-294 in Glenview
Long COVID symptoms mainly affect women in their 40s, study finds
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Illinois leaders call for gun control after deadly school shooting
More TOP STORIES News