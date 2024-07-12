'Take Back the Block' anti-violence initiative receives skeptical response from West Side community

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's "Take Back the Block" anti-violence initiative received a skeptical response from the Near West Side community Friday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's "Take Back the Block" anti-violence initiative received a skeptical response from the Near West Side community Friday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's "Take Back the Block" anti-violence initiative received a skeptical response from the Near West Side community Friday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's "Take Back the Block" anti-violence initiative received a skeptical response from the Near West Side community Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A week after a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend, Mayor Brandon Johnson launched a new plan he hopes makes communities safer.

Some neighborhood residents on the West Side said Friday's Take Back The Block initiative to foster safer communities was just a show and nothing more.

"It's crap. Its crap," resident Roland Chatman said. "Next year, we'll be having the same meeting. Next year. Nothing don't change. Nothing change."

The afternoon activation of the initiative took place on the city's Near West Side, where there's been several recent incidents gun violence, including a shootout last week that left a 74-year-old woman and seven others wounded.

"I think this was a great first step, but what happens when everyone leaves?" resident Mario Godfrey said.

The initiative, which aims to create a partnership between the government and residents to foster safer communities, was launched by Mayor Johnson in collaboration with the mayor's office of community safety. However, some residents complained it's too little too late for a community felt forgotten about.

"None of these people that was listening to the mayor, none of these people live down here," resident Annette Hutchins said.

RELATED | Community leaders renew commitment to Chicago violence prevention programs, $100M raised

Mayor Johnson defended his call for a unified governmental approach to support impacted communities while acknowledging the skepticism of some.

"No other mayors can talk about doubling the amount of young people we hire for summer jobs, because they took those jobs away from our young people and we are showing we are hiring young people," Johnson said. "27,140 students have jobs now because of this administration. All I can say is what I am doing."

So far, the city of Chicago has made a $1.25 billion investment in housing and economic development, the biggest one in the city's history.

READ MORE | City hires 27,000 through 'One Summer Chicago' youth jobs program

Representatives from city departments along with community and outreach groups were in attendance at the activation Friday. People there said they need jobs and resources.

"We'll be back out here knocking on doors. I got a lot of phone numbers today," Centers for New Horizon CEO Lakisha McFadden said.

"Take Back the Block" will be held on select Fridays throughout the summer in neighborhood blocks experiencing high levels of violence.

Despite a lukewarm reception, the mayor and his supporters are hoping the idea catches on as neighborhoods take more ownership in efforts to stop the violence from continuing.