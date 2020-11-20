walmart

Walmart locations in Chatham, Austin reopen after being damaged in Chicago civil unrest earlier this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Walmart Stores reopen Friday morning after being closed for months due to damage during civil unrest earlier this year.

Looting at the end of May forced a Chatham Walmart to close. It's finally officially reopening, which is a big deal to residents in the South Side Chicago neighborhood.

Two Walmart supercenters were damaged during the looting and civil unrest, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis -- the Chatham location, near 83rd Street and Stewart Avenue, and the store in Austin, in the 4600-block of West North Avenue.

Because of their closure, there have been fewer options for residents to get their groceries and other essentials.

As the stores reopen, they're offering in-store health clinics at both sites. Those locations will be the first of their kind in an urban area in the country.

Walmart officials said they are trying to add more health services in underserved neighborhoods. Both superstores will officially open at 8 a.m. Friday.
