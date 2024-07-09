Walmart must face lawsuit accusing retail giant of deceptive pricing, court rules

Walmart must face a class-action lawsuit over allegations it engaged in "deceptive" pricing in its stores, a federal appeals court ruled.

That's according to a federal appeals court ruling from last week, which reversed a lower court ruling.

In the lawsuit, an Ohio man says he purchased more than a dozen items from a Walmart store in Illinois in 2022.

But the man claims prices for some of the items rung up 10-to-15- percent higher than the shelf price.

The lawsuit also alleges there were similar discrepancies in stores in five other states.

A judge dismissed the case last year and ruled Walmart negated any unfairness caused by inaccurate shelf prices by providing receipts after purchases.

As a result of last week's ruling, consumers can now try to prove the retail giant violated consumer protection laws.