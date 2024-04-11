Mom sues Walmart for fatal stabbing of Jason Jenkins, 18, by Timothy Carter at Rockford area store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a man who was killed while working at a Rockford-area Walmart is suing the store, saying their security had more than enough time to stop it the stabbing from happening.

"You have your underwears locked up, but you don't have your knives locked up," said Nila Jenkins, victim's mother.

Jason Jenkins, 18, was fatally stabbed while stacking shelves on March 24. Timothy Carter, who is charged with his murder and remains behind bars in Winnebago County, is seen in cell phone video holding a knife and asking to be stopped.

As it turns out, according to the criminal complaint filed after his arrest, Walmart security footage showed Carter as he "grabbed two knives from the store, one silver kitchen knife and one red hunting knife. The video then showed Timothy wandering around the store and giving all of the African American people dirty looks."

"This is not a situation where a man walks up to another man, instantly pulls out a knife and stabs him," said Jack Casciato, attorney for the victim's family. "There was a significant amount of time here where Walmart and Brosnan should have foreseen this horrific crime underway and alerted people within the store."

Jenkins' family is now suing both Walmart and the third party security company hired by them.

"Jason wasn't just stabbed in the back by Mr. Carter that day. He was stabbed in the back by Walmart who failed him," said attorney Mohammad Owaynat.

The crime itself is believed to have been racially motivated, though it's come to light that Carter sought and failed to receive mental health assistance prior to the stabbing. Jenkins, who was set to graduate high school this spring, had just picked out his prom colors, his mother said.

"They didn't protect my baby. You have security there. You didn't protect him. You didn't protect other people's babies," she said.

ABC7 has reached out to Walmart and Brosnan Risk Consultants, but as of now have not received a response.