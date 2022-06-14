'We Walk for Her' shines light on unsolved cases of missing women, girls of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group gathered Tuesday on Chicago's South Side to raise awareness about deaths and disappearances of young Black women.The mission of the march is to demand that police solve these cases of missing young Black women and girls and to get a seat at the decision-making table with both the city and state.The march, "We Walk For Her" kicks off from Bronzeville at 35th Street and King Drive and end at 51st Street and King Drive.This is the fifth year organizers have hosted the event. The goal: Demand city and state leaders do more to solve what they've called the "backlog of death and disappearance" cases in the city involving Black victims, who are mostly young women and girls.One of the marchers ABC7 spoke with said her mother, Daisy was killed two years ago, so Tuesday, she Walks for her."We don't get the proper policing, we have to really do a lot of footwork on our own in order to get a lot of things," marcher Teresa Smith said. "So this is very important to me because I want the community and everybody to see what's going on around us so they can be aware and be more educated about what's going on so we can all come together to get justice for our little ones."Because of the heat, instead of the group making its usual five stops along the route, they will only make one, and that's where the crowd will hear from speakers and performances by local artists.