Weather Chicago: 2 Winter Weather advisories Monday for snow, freezing rain

Challenging weather comes after parts of NW Indiana saw more than 3 feet of snow over last few days

Illinois weather continues to be challenging Monday, as 2 Winter Weather advisories are in the forecast due to possible slick roads.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two Winter Weather advisories are in the forecast Monday for possible slick roads, as the Chicago area tries to warm up after a cold snap.

The first advisory is in effect for the entire area until noon Monday.

The second will be from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Light snow is expected Monday morning, with some sleet, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. Untreated surfaces may become slick.

The afternoon hours look relatively quiet, Butler said.

Late Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday is when the most concerning impacts are expected.

Freezing rain is likely to spread across the area, possibly making roads, sidewalks, driveways and more slippery.

Power outages could be possible south of Interstate 80, Butler said, issuing an AccuWeather Alert.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has salt spreaders out Monday morning.

Crews will monitor arterials streets, bridges and overpasses and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, DSS said.

Monday and Tuesday's weather issues come after parts of northwest Indiana saw over 3 feet of snow over the last few days.

Chicago has activated its warming centers.

The centers open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.