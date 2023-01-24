WATCH LIVE

Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast to fall on parts of area Wednesday

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for parts of area Wednesday

ByABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 12:04PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter weather storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts pf the Chicago area Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; northern Will; southern Cook and southern Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

The advisory will go into effect from 3 a.m. CST until 7 p.m. CST for eastern St. Joseph, northern La Porte, southern La Porte, Starke and western St. Joseph counties in northwest Indiana.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says areas under the advisory could see 3-4 inches of snow, with isolated areas getting up to 5 inches of snow.

Areas not under the advisory could see 1-2 inches of snow, with isolated spots seeing 3 inches of snow.

Snow is expected to begin in the southern suburbs between 2-4 a.m. and move toward the city starting around 5 a.m.

The most challenging travel conditions are expected between 6-11 a.m. Wednesday, with snow diminishing through the later part of the afternoon and evening.

