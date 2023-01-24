Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast to fall on parts of area Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter weather storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts pf the Chicago area Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; northern Will; southern Cook and southern Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

The advisory will go into effect from 3 a.m. CST until 7 p.m. CST for eastern St. Joseph, northern La Porte, southern La Porte, Starke and western St. Joseph counties in northwest Indiana.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says areas under the advisory could see 3-4 inches of snow, with isolated areas getting up to 5 inches of snow.

Drone captures rare moment moose sheds antlers in forest | VIDEO

Areas not under the advisory could see 1-2 inches of snow, with isolated spots seeing 3 inches of snow.

Snow is expected to begin in the southern suburbs between 2-4 a.m. and move toward the city starting around 5 a.m.

Voting now underway for Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

The most challenging travel conditions are expected between 6-11 a.m. Wednesday, with snow diminishing through the later part of the afternoon and evening.