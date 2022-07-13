Weather

Chicago Weather: NWS issues Beach Hazard statement going into effect Wednesday afternoon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Beach Hazard statement will go into effect Wednesday afternoon for Lake Michigan beaches in the Chicago area, the National Weather Service said.

The hazard will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday at Lake, northern Cook and central Cook counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The NWS warned of life-threatening swimming conditions, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

Beach-goers are urged to stay out of the water and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

