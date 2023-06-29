Chicago Weather: Several rounds of storms, potentially severe, forecast Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rounds of storms are expected in the forecast for the Chicago area Thursday.

Some isolated storms moved through the area early Thursday morning.

A second round of storms is expected from between 1 and 5 p.m. mainly along I-80, with potential for strong and damaging winds.

Then from 5-10 p.m., storms are expected to move through the city on north, with hail and damaging winds possible.

The National Weather Services Storm Prediction Center has areas to the far southwest of the city, such as LaSalle County, at an enhanced risk for severe storms, with most of the rest of the Chicago area at a slight risk for severe storms.

The storms come as air quality levels in the area remain at unhealthy levels.