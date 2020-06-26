Weather

Chicago Weather: Multiple rounds of storms expected, possibly severe Friday night

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the potential of severe storms.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected Friday, with the greatest chance for severe weather in the evening, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

In the morning, there will be a few storms in the area mainly between 6 and 10 a.m. These are not expected to be severe but could produce a brief period of gusty winds.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under an enhanced risk of numerous severe storms.

The threat of more severe weather is after 4 p.m.
