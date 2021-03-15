Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow, sleet could create slick road conditions Monday

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is not done with wintery weather with some snow expected Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for LaSalle and DeKalb counties until 7 p.m., with two to four inches of snow possible there.

For the rest of the Chicago area about 1-3 inches of snow are possible.

See full 7-day Accuweatehr Forecast

Snow and a mix of rain/sleet will begin moving into the area around 9 a.m. and become increasingly sloppy and messy in the afternoon.

The snow and sleet could make road conditions very sloppy for the afternoon rush hour period.
