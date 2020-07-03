Weather

Chicago Weather: City officials to discuss summer heat safety plan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials will be holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss resources available to residents in order to stay safe during the heat this summer.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will put the plan into effect when heat indexes are forecast to exceed 105 degrees to 110 degrees for at least two straight days.

As part of the safety plan, the OEMC will work with sister agencies, including the Chicago Park District and Chicago Department of Public Health.

The city's plan includes using cooling centers, cooling buses as well as well-being checks. The city will also conduct outreach to vulnerable populations, including the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities.

Well-being checks can be requested on the CHI311 app, 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311.
